Christine Batson Rogers
Travelers Rest - Christine Batson Rogers, 97, of Travelers Rest, wife of the late Ted Rogers, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 at Greer Rehab and Health.
Born in Greenville, SC, she is the daughter of the late Frank and Lula Middleton Batson. She retired from Gayley Mill and was of the Baptist Faith.
She is survived by two sons: Delmar "Dale" Rogers (Mary Anna Mills), Steve Rogers (Karen); four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one loving great-great-grandchild.
Along with her parents and her husband, she is predeceased by a daughter: Linda Rogers Burns.
The family will have a private family graveside service at this time.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020