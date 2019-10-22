Services
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main Street
Easley, SC
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Mountain Grove Baptist Church
644 E. Preston McDaniel Road
Pickens, SC
Christine Nix Julian


1927 - 2019
Christine Nix Julian Obituary
Christine Nix Julian

Easley - Christine Nix Julian, 92, of Easley, wife of the late Cecil H. Julian, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary Reece Nix.

Mrs. Julian received her bachelor's degree from Furman University and her Masters Degree from Clemson University. She was retired from the Pickens County School District, having taught first grade at McKissick Elementary School. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was also a member of Mountain Grove Baptist Church in Pickens.

Surviving are her children, Teresa Julian Tumbleston and Glenn L. Julian (Kathy) all of Easley; grandchildren, Christopher Tumbleston, Justin Julian, Trad Julian (Megan) and Kolbey Julian; great grandchildren, Ida Julian and Nicholas Julian; sisters, Gladys Looper of Pickens and Brenda Walker of Seneca; and a brother, Clarence Nix of Pickens.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by sisters, Lois Porter, Hazel Dodgens and Lillian Holcombe; and a brother, Calvin Nix.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Mountain Grove Baptist Church with burial to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

Flowers will be accepted.

The family will be at the home.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
