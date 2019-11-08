|
|
Christopher A. Malaska
Travelers Rest - Christopher A. Malaska, 51, of Travelers Rest, husband of Glynis Childers Malaska passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019.
Chris was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army and was stationed at West Point, U.S. Military Academy serving as a Military Police Officer. Prior to joining the staff at Buncombe Street UMC, he served 16 years as a police officer with Greenville City and Travelers Rest.
Surviving are his wife, Glynis Malaska of Travelers Rest; daughters, Janet and Allie of Travelers Rest; mother, Pat Malaska; sister, Heidi Kelley; nephew, Nathaniel Kelley all of Taylors; he is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents James and Evelyn Rafeld.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2:30pm at Buncombe Street UMC with Dr. Bob Howell, Rev. Grover Putnam, Dr. Justin Gilreath and Rev. John Ferguson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in Sisk Hall.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Buncombe Street, UMC, 200 Buncombe St., Greenville, SC 29601 or to the Harold C. Jennings Foundation, 4 McGee St., Greenville, SC 29601
Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr.,
online tributes at mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019