Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:45 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Greenville - Christopher David McCroskey, 38, of Greenville, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

He was a prosthetic technician with Hanger Clinic and attended Brushy Creek Baptist Church.

Christopher is survived by his wife, Kayce White McCroskey; a son, Aiden and daughter, Kendall McCroskey; father and mother in-law, Randy and Esther White; and a brother in-law, Neal White (Miranda).

A visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 2:30 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 4:00 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 14, 2019
