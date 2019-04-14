|
|
Christopher David McCroskey
Greenville - Christopher David McCroskey, 38, of Greenville, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019.
He was a prosthetic technician with Hanger Clinic and attended Brushy Creek Baptist Church.
Christopher is survived by his wife, Kayce White McCroskey; a son, Aiden and daughter, Kendall McCroskey; father and mother in-law, Randy and Esther White; and a brother in-law, Neal White (Miranda).
A visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 2:30 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 4:00 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 14, 2019