|
|
Christopher Erickson Chantron
Greenville - Christopher Erickson Chantron, Jr., 69, of Greenville, husband of Melissa (Lisa) Blackwell Chantron, died Sunday March 8, 2020 at McCall Hospice House.
Born in Kansas City, MO, he was the son of the late Thomas and Mary Campbell Chantron.
He spent most of his career in national sales management for building materials.
Chris was a tech geek, loved spending time on the lake and being with his dogs.
In addition to his wife, Lisa, he is survived by son, Eric Chantron and his wife, Pamela; daughter, Cathey Boger and her husband, Isaac; and grandchildren, Caitlyn and Kiersten Chantron and Joey, Ellie and Christian Boger.
In addition to his parents, Chris was preceded in death by his brother, Philip K. Chantron.
A visitation will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown followed by the memorial service at 7:00 p.m. in the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Chris to one's local animal shelter.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020