Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:30 PM - 6:45 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
the chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Chantron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Erickson Chantron


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher Erickson Chantron Obituary
Christopher Erickson Chantron

Greenville - Christopher Erickson Chantron, Jr., 69, of Greenville, husband of Melissa (Lisa) Blackwell Chantron, died Sunday March 8, 2020 at McCall Hospice House.

Born in Kansas City, MO, he was the son of the late Thomas and Mary Campbell Chantron.

He spent most of his career in national sales management for building materials.

Chris was a tech geek, loved spending time on the lake and being with his dogs.

In addition to his wife, Lisa, he is survived by son, Eric Chantron and his wife, Pamela; daughter, Cathey Boger and her husband, Isaac; and grandchildren, Caitlyn and Kiersten Chantron and Joey, Ellie and Christian Boger.

In addition to his parents, Chris was preceded in death by his brother, Philip K. Chantron.

A visitation will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown followed by the memorial service at 7:00 p.m. in the chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Chris to one's local animal shelter.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now