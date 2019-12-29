|
|
Dr. Christopher Herbert Magruder
- - Dr. Christopher Herbert Magruder, 87, beloved husband, father, physician, entrepreneur, golfer and avid gardener, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his home in Greenwood.
Born and raised in Jackson, MS, he was a son of Abbey Wailes Magruder, Sr. and Christine Herbert Magruder. He was married to the late Hampton Holland Magruder and then to Anne Crenshaw Magruder.
After his graduation in 1950 from Jackson Central High School, he was a medic in the US Army for two years, including duty in the Korean War. A graduate of Tulane Medical School in New Orleans, LA, he completed a residency in Pathology at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE.
He practiced medicine for 35 years at Self Memorial Hospital, now Self Regional Healthcare, where he was Medical Director of the Clinical Laboratory. He served as President of the Medical Staff and Medical Director of Infection Control. He was an adjutant member of the Clemson University faculty and director of the School of Medical Technology at Self Memorial.
He was a founding member of the Carolina Blood Center, now The Blood Connection, and served on its board until his retirement, with multiple terms as its chairman.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Hampton Holland Magruder; his parents, Abbey Wailes Magruder, Sr and Christine Herbert Magruder; two brothers, Abbey Wailes Magruder, Jr. and Frederick Augustin Magruder.
He is survived by his wife, Anne; three sons, Christopher Herbert Magruder, Jr., Thomas Abbey Magruder and James Frederick Magruder (Frances); two stepsons, John Sterling Shuttleworth, Jr. (Julie) and Edward Andrew Shuttleworth (Pam); his sister, Christine Magruder Hackl; and grandchildren, Savannah Magruder, Dylan Magruder, Corey Magruder, Samantha Shuttleworth, Haley Shuttleworth Brooks (John), Alexandra Shuttleworth and Kit Wardlaw.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, Greenwood, with the Rev. Mary Balfour Dunlap officiating.
The family will receive friends after the ceremony in the Church Parish Hall.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation, May-Magruder Laboratory Scholarship Fund, 1325 Spring Street, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019