Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE
Hickory, NC 28602
(828) 322-1210
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE
Hickory, NC 28602
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE
Hickory, NC 28602
Christopher James Rhoton Obituary
Christopher James Rhoton

formerly of Claremont, NC - Christopher James Rhoton, 35 formerly of Claremont, NC went home to be with the Lord on August 13, 2019, at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, SC. He is survived by his wife Jessica Rhoton. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Catawba Funeral Home in Hickory, NC with Rev. Tim Brink officiating. Interment will follow at Catawba Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends on August 19, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Catawba Funeral Home.

The Rhoton Family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 19, 2019
