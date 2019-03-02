Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
The Pretty Place Chapel at Camp Greenville
4399 YMCA Rd.
Cleveland, SC
Resources
Christopher Kaleb Smock Obituary
Greenville - Christopher Kaleb Smock, 23, of Greenville, died Monday, February 25, 2019.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of Teri Lorraine Groce and the late Christopher Harold Smock.

Christopher has a genuine soft soul. His favorite times were with his nephews, playing outdoors, and loving on his animals. He was brilliant, beautiful, and adventurous. He will be forever loved.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sisters, Callie Marina Smock and Kristen Atkinson; three brothers, Richard N. Atkinson, Jr., Jacob Alexander Smock, and Benjamin Kai Smock; grandparents, Margaret Bigham, Harold Smock, Lorraine and Reese Ashmore, and Phyllis and Walter Swindle; and three nephews, Tripp, Watts, and Benson.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at The Pretty Place Chapel at Camp Greenville, 4399 YMCA Rd., Cleveland, SC 29635.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crosswell Home for Children, 11 Crosswell Dr., Sumter, SC 29150.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 2, 2019
