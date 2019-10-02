|
Christopher Sean Riley
Greenville - Christopher Sean Riley age 53 of Greenville, SC, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Born in North Kingston, RI on May 5, 1966 to Stephen G. Riley, Jr. and the late Mary Ann Ruh Riley of Virginia Beach, VA, Chris is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Rhonda Burris Riley and his son, Christopher Sean Riley II; father Stephen G. Riley Jr. (Jacqueline); brother Kevin M. Riley Sr. (Stacie) of Okinawa, Japan; sisters Eileen P. MacDougall (Robert) of Norfolk, VA, and Kathleen R. Pitchford of Norfolk, VA; and mother and father-in-law Joyce and Larry Cabe as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister Margaret R. Riley of East Hampstead, NH, and brother Stephen G. Riley, III of Mechanicsville, MD.
Chris attended Buncombe Street United Methodist Church with his wife and son for 15 years. He received his bachelor's degree in finance in 1988 and his master's in business administration in 1990 from East Carolina University in Greenville, NC. He received an All-American Scholar Athlete Award in golf in 1988 and was an NCAA Division I Golf Team Captain. Chris spent the first 14 years of his banking career with First Citizens Bank in North Carolina where he served in a number of high-level positions including managing director for the Private Client Group. In May 2016, Chris returned to First Citizens Bank as Senior Vice President leading the commercial banking teams in Columbia, Greenville, and Spartanburg. Prior, he was Market President for Regions Financial Corporation for six years and Market President at the former Wachovia Corporation in Greenville.
Chris was very active in the Greenville Community and served on numerous Boards and Committees. Chris currently served on the Greenville Health Authority Board of Trustees (Prisma Health System). He previously served on the Greenville Country Club Board of Directors and was President in 2014 and 2015. He chaired the Long Range Planning Committee and was instrumental in the vision and building of the new clubhouse facility. He served on the Greenville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors from 2005-2007 leading the membership campaign in 2005, Greenville Chamber Accelerate Leadership Council and was a graduate of Leadership Greenville Class 31. Chris was the Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Chairman from 2011-2012, a Riley Institute of Diversity Leaders Initiative Graduate Class of 2006, and served on the Greenville Metropolitan Arts Council Board from 2005-2019.
Chris was an avid golfer and loved spending time with his wife, Rhonda, and his son, Christopher. He was cherished by many wonderful friends and will be greatly missed.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The funeral service will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church in Downtown Greenville.
Memorials may be made to the Cancer Society of Greenville County, 113 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC, 29605, cancersocietygc.org, or Buncombe Street United Methodist Church Youth Ministry, 200 Buncombe St., Greenville, SC 29601.
Published in The Greenville News on Oct. 2, 2019