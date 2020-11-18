1/1
Cindy Cleaver
Cindy Cleaver

Piedmont - Cynthia "Cindy" Ann Cleaver, 63, loving wife of Jack Cleaver, passed away at home on Saturday, November 14, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Born in Pennsville, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Martha Massilack Knappenberger.

Cindy attended Rushing Wind Christian Fellowship in Greer, and worked with her husband at Quality Air, LLC.

In addition to her husband of 10 years, left to cherish her memory are her children, Antonia Hudson, Dominick Juliano, Jr., Roxanne Doty, and Carly Marlowe; her grandchildren, Grayson Marlowe, Alexander Reeves, Anneliece Reeves, Ava Dill, Devlin Juliano, and Wrenn Creel; and her brother, Raymond Knappenberger, Jr.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Southeast Chapel.

Flowers will be accepted, but if friends desire, memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
