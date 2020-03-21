Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for Cindy Farmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cindy Farmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cindy Farmer Obituary
Cindy Farmer

Greenville - Cynthia "Cindy" Renee Farmer, 55, wife of Lyle Farmer, died Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of Jack and Connie Campbell

Mrs. Farmer was a member of The Sanctuary Church.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her son, Justin Farmer; and sister, Audrey Detwiler and husband, Steve.

Due to the recent updated CDC guidelines restricting public gatherings to fifty people, the family will not have a public visitation. The graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to The National Fibromyalgia Association, 3857 Birch St.,Ste 312, Newport Beach, CA 92660.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cindy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
Download Now