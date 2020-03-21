|
|
Cindy Farmer
Greenville - Cynthia "Cindy" Renee Farmer, 55, wife of Lyle Farmer, died Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of Jack and Connie Campbell
Mrs. Farmer was a member of The Sanctuary Church.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her son, Justin Farmer; and sister, Audrey Detwiler and husband, Steve.
Due to the recent updated CDC guidelines restricting public gatherings to fifty people, the family will not have a public visitation. The graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to The National Fibromyalgia Association, 3857 Birch St.,Ste 312, Newport Beach, CA 92660.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020