Taylors - Clair Paul "Al" Altenhofen, 90, husband of the late Gazelle Annette Coleman Altenhofen, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019.



Born in Harper, IA, he was a son of the late Edmund Nicholas and Gertrude Laux Altenhofen.



After a career and retirement from the U.S. Air Force, Al enjoyed many years of service to Greenville Technical College where he retired as the manager of the book store. He was a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church as well as The Knights of Columbus.



He is survived by six daughters and two sons, Denise Lowry (Kenny) of Simpsonville, Donna Barnett (Skipper) of Taylors, Diana Altenhofen of Taylors, Darlene Altenhofen of Greer, Danita Bruce (Sammy) of Rock Hill, Dawn Altenhofen of Greer, Dean Altenhofen of Pensacola, FL, and Dale Altenhofen of Greer; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia Altenhofen of Sigourney, IA.



In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers.



A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church followed by visitation and a luncheon. Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blessed Trinity Catholic Church New Church Building Fund, 901 River Road, Greer, SC 29651; or Hope for Haiti, c/o Tom Ogersby (Treasurer), 69 Parkhaven Cres, St Marys Ontario, N4X1E7.



Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 10, 2019