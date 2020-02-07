Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC
Clara Cleveland Obituary
Mauldin - Clara Cleveland, 76, of Mauldin, died Thursday, February 6, 2020.

Born in Greenville she was the of the late Mossy Lee Cleveland.

Ms. Cleveland was retired from Coca-Cola Corporation after 30 years of service.

She is survived by sisters, Elizabeth Gentry and husband, Fred, and Joan Fowler and husband, Mike, Constance Ivester; brother, Robert Cleveland and wife, Elsie.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown with a graveside service following at 2:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , .

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
