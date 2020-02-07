|
|
Clara Cleveland
Mauldin - Clara Cleveland, 76, of Mauldin, died Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Born in Greenville she was the of the late Mossy Lee Cleveland.
Ms. Cleveland was retired from Coca-Cola Corporation after 30 years of service.
She is survived by sisters, Elizabeth Gentry and husband, Fred, and Joan Fowler and husband, Mike, Constance Ivester; brother, Robert Cleveland and wife, Elsie.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown with a graveside service following at 2:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020