Clara D. Farmer
Slater, SC - Clara Dean Singleton Farmer, 83, formerly of 119 Mellon Street, Slater, SC passed away on June 11, 2020 at Macon Valley Nursing & Rehab, Franklin, NC. She was married to the late Billy Landrum Farmer for 54 years. Born in Dascusville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Hovey Byard and Edna Foster Singleton, was retired from the JP Stevens Slater Plant and was a member of Slater Baptist Church. Surviving is her daughter: Theresa Ramsey (Joseph) of Franklin, NC; granddaughter: Kaila Dean Ramsey Garza (Matt and son, Levi); grandson: Matthew Lyle Ramsey (Brittany and daughters, Lilly and Emma); grandson: William Michael Ables; two sister-in-laws: Alice and Almeda Singleton; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son: William Michael Farmer; and nine siblings: Kat, Ed, Helen, John, Myrtle, Faye, Eloise, HB and Dave, close-knit siblings that treasured family reunions and gatherings. Visit thehowzemortuary.com for more information. A "Celebration of Life Service" will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Slater Baptist Church, PO Box 243, Slater, SC 29683.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.