Clarence "Doc" Layton
Clarence "Doc" Layton

Easley - Clarence "Doc" Layton, 92, widower of Ruth Nell Bracken Layton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Born February 13, 1928, in Cornelia, GA he was the son of the late Clarence and Winnie Ballew Layton.

Doc as he was affectionately known served proudly in the United States Army, 101st Airborne, "Screaming Eagles" Division as a 1st Sgt. He was a combat veteran serving 3 years during the Korean War. He was a Captain in the Hejaz Marching Patrol with the Shriner's and owner of Layton Drywall from 1956 until 2006.

He is survived by a son Richard "Dickie" Layton of Greenville; nephew, Clatworthy "Bo" Layton; and nieces, Diane Wyatt, Cathy Rochester, and Jan Layton.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth "Lib/Sis" Rochester; brothers, Clatworthy "Clat" Layton, Sr., Thomas "Tom" Layton; and niece, Pam Layton.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Mountain View Memorial Gardens in Travelers Rest.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
