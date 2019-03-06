Clarence Melvin Prather



Greenville - Clarence Melvin Prather, 81, husband of Brenda Gail Prather, passed away, Monday, March 04, 2019.



Born in Virginia, he was a son of the late Clarence and Clara Prather.



Clarence was a member of Unity Baptist Church. He also served in the United States Army Reserves. After 30 years of employment, he retired from Piedmont Engineering and Architect. He was a lifetime NRA member, enjoyed hunting and cruise-ins.



In addition to his loving wife of 59 years, he is survived by a son, Nikki W. Prather; granddaughter, Amber Zuidema (Howard); four great-grandchildren, Zoe Gamble, Joslyn Gamble, Alesana Zuidema and Howard "Buddy" Zuidema; and a special nephew, Rick Greer.



In addition to his parents, Clarence is preceded in death by brothers, Marshall Prather and Charlie Clyde Collier.



The visitation will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest, with the funeral service following at 12:00 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Graceland East Memorial Park.



Memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church, 12 Piney Road, Greenville, SC 29611.



Memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church, 12 Piney Road, Greenville, SC 29611.