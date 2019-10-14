Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery
112 Mount Zion Church Road
Cherryville, NC
Rev. Clarence O. Griffin

Rev. Clarence O. Griffin Obituary
Rev. Clarence O. Griffin

Taylors - Rev. Clarence O'Neal Griffin, 87, passed away October 11, 2019.

A native of Greenwood, son of the late Edwin Russell and Viola Spivey Griffin, he was a graduate of Spartanburg High (1950), North Greenville University (1952), Furman University (1954) and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (1957). After marrying Doris Ruth Putnam of Cherryville, NC in 1957, Clarence pastored Kellytown Baptist Church, Hartsville, SC for four years. The Griffins were appointed by the International Mission Board (SBC) in 1960 and went on to serve in Indonesia in church planting and evangelism for 36 years. After retiring, Clarence remained active in ministry working with Indonesians in Atlanta, New York and San Francisco. He was a member of Taylors First Baptist Church, where he co-taught a men's Sunday School class and taught a Bible study at Haywood Estates.

Surviving are his wife, Doris Ruth Putnam Griffin of the home; four sons, Dan Griffin (Cindy) of Irmo, Phil Griffin (Julie) of Greer, Ed Griffin of Anderson and Tim Griffin (Jill) of Wilmington, North Carolina; twelve grandchildren, Jonathan Griffin, Amy Maxon, Ashley Miller, Katie Osbrink, Emily Daniel, Natalie Griffin, Shannon McAlister, Kimberly Barksdale, Ben Griffin, Laura Beth Griffin, Matthew Griffin and Jackson Griffin; and eighteen great-grandchildren.

Rev. Griffin was predeceased by two brothers, Russell Griffin and Odell Griffin and two sisters, Edna Gunnells and Mildred Craft.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, 300 West Poinsett Street, Greer, South Carolina 29650. Burial will follow at 3:00 p.m. in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, 112 Mount Zion Church Road, Cherryville, North Carolina 28021.

Honorary escort will be the Joe Harvey Sunday School Class of Taylors First Baptist Church, Joey Bellamy, Brian Pennell and Garner Pruitt.

Visitation will be held 9:30-10:45 a.m. Saturday at The Wood Mortuary.

The family is at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Taylors First Baptist Church Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, 200 West Main Street, Taylors, South Carolina 29687.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
