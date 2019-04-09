Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Orders Parlor at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel, Buncombe Street United Methodist Church
Clarence Odell Roberts Jr. Obituary
Clarence Odell Roberts, Jr.

Greenville - Clarence Odell Roberts, Jr., 89, widower of Carter Daniel Roberts, beloved father and grandfather, of Greenville, died Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Born in Athens, GA, he was the son of the late Clarence Odell Roberts, Sr. and Nell Baugh Roberts.

Clarence was a graduate of the University of Georgia and retired from sales with IAP Processing. He was a member of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church.

He is survived by two children, Robin Roberts Thomason (Rocky) and Jeffrey Roberts (Amanda Cameron); and three grandchildren, Bo Thomason, Drake Thomason (Kara) and Maxwell Roberts.

In addition to his wife and parents, Clarence was preceded in death by a son, Gary Maxwell Roberts.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. in the Orders Parlor at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church with the memorial service following in the Chapel at 2:00 p.m.

Interment will be in Oconee Hill Cemetery, Athens, GA at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Buncombe Street United Methodist Church, 200 Buncombe St, Greenville, SC 29601 or the , 123 W Antrim Dr., Greenville, SC 29607.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 9, 2019
