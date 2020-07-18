1/
Claude Bartow Iler Iii
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claude Bartow Iler, III

Greenville - Claude Bartow "Pippy" Iler , III, 67 passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at home in Greenville, SC.

Born October 22, 1952, in Greenville, SC, he was the son of Claude Bartow Iler, Jr. and Julianne Harris Iler. He was a graduate of The McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee and attended Clemson University. Mr. Iler was also a graduate of The Colorado School of Gunsmithing. He was retired from Norfolk Southern RR.

Claude is survived by the daughter he adored, Anne Harvin Iler of Columbia, SC, his devoted and loving partner, Ellen Griffith of Greenville, and his sister, Maryanne Iler "Missi" Poe (Tom) of Murrells Inlet. He also leaves behind his many friends with whom he shared special memories.

He was an avid outdoorsman and nothing gave him more pleasure than hunting, saltwater fishing, and cooking for his family and friends. Claude also was a die hard Clemson Tiger and was in Miami witnessing the Tigers win their first National Championship in 1981.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made The McCallie School, 500 Dodd's Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37404.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, 639 N. Main Street, in Greenville is in charge of arrangements. Friends may leave condolences to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved