Claude Bartow Iler, III
Greenville - Claude Bartow "Pippy" Iler , III, 67 passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at home in Greenville, SC.
Born October 22, 1952, in Greenville, SC, he was the son of Claude Bartow Iler, Jr. and Julianne Harris Iler. He was a graduate of The McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee and attended Clemson University. Mr. Iler was also a graduate of The Colorado School of Gunsmithing. He was retired from Norfolk Southern RR.
Claude is survived by the daughter he adored, Anne Harvin Iler of Columbia, SC, his devoted and loving partner, Ellen Griffith of Greenville, and his sister, Maryanne Iler "Missi" Poe (Tom) of Murrells Inlet. He also leaves behind his many friends with whom he shared special memories.
He was an avid outdoorsman and nothing gave him more pleasure than hunting, saltwater fishing, and cooking for his family and friends. Claude also was a die hard Clemson Tiger and was in Miami witnessing the Tigers win their first National Championship in 1981.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made The McCallie School, 500 Dodd's Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37404.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, 639 N. Main Street, in Greenville is in charge of arrangements. Friends may leave condolences to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
.