Claude Marchbanks
Clemson - After a rich and purposeful life, Claude Vance Marchbanks died peacefully on September 24, 2019 at the age of 96.
Claude was the firstborn son of nine children of the late Claude, Sr. and the late Ethel Marchbanks. His youth was spent in Easley, SC where he played football and graduated high school. Claude met his wife and life partner of 72 years, the late Tottie Marchbanks, on a blind date while they were in high school. After their marriage, he served in the Counter Intelligence Corps of the US Army in Wiesbaden, Germany.
They then established their home in Clemson where they lived and raised their two children, Marshall and Sherry. Claude was employed for his entire working career by Milliken. He became General Manager of the Clemson operation, DeFore and was then named managing Director of Milliken Europe, living in Ghent, Belgium. His family joined him for a time.
Claude graduated Limestone College and Honors College of UNC @ Chapel Hill, the graduate School of Business, while at Milliken. Claude was a member of Pickens County Council, a member of the SC House of Representatives and was named to the Order of the Palmetto in 1996, the highest honor presented to a resident of SC by the Governor of the State. He served as Chairman of the Appalachian Council of Governments, was Vice Chairman of the Limestone College Board of Trustees, and served as Vice Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee in the Statehouse.
Claude received his private pilot's license and delighted in flying. He enjoyed bird watching with Tottie and liked golfing with friends. He wrote poetry, both humorous and touching and compiled small books for friends and family, 'Moments With Marchbanks'. He loved his family and served the Lord with gladness. He never tired of learning.
In their later years, Claude and Tottie established scholarships for students at Limestone College and at what is now Southern Wesleyan University, where he had studied and where he had been Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees.
He was preceded in death by sisters Alice Ellison, Helen Pace, Ella Mae Green and Clara Johnson, along with brothers, Jack, Gene and Charles Marchbanks. He is survived by his sister, Margaret Garren.
Claude was preceded in death by his beloved son, Dr. Marshall V. Marchbanks, MD.
He is survived by his daughter, Sherry Lynn, son in law, Eric Hudgins, granddaughter, Kristin Hudgins Sproule, her husband, Robert and great granddaughter, Quinn Sproule as well as grandson, Adam Hudgins and his wife, Torri. Surviving as well are daughter in law, Elaine Roper Marchbanks, granddaughter Jessica Gifford and great granddaughter, Marley Gifford. He was called 'Papa' and loved long and dearly by best friends Ken and Wanda Whitener.
Claude blessed the wisdom that brought him and Tottie to Clemson. What a wonderful life they enjoyed and cherished with their family and friends, a nurturing 'home' for over 70 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving for and Celebration of Claude's life will be at the Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, 108 Cross Creek Road, Central, SC on Thursday, 3 October 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Tributes may be made to Friends of the Green Crescent 107-3 Sloan Street Clemson, SC 29631.
