|
|
Claudia Hughes
Greenville - Claudia Hughes, age 90, of Greenville, passed away after several years of declining health.
Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Perry Dock Miller, Sr. and Tena Lee Kirksey Miller of Greenville. She was predeceased by her husband, Ed Hughes, and infant son, Eddie Hughes.
Claudia was a graduate of Parker High School and retired from Piedmont Shirt Company. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Tammy Brackett and son-in-law Larry of Greenville; a grandson, Scott Brackett of Greenville; three sisters, Dot McCoy, Lillian Wooten, and Joyce Mize; and four brothers, Perry D. Miller, Jr. (Ruth), Rev. Dr. Robert M. "Bobby" Miller (Opal), W. Jerry Miller (Annette), and Gary B. Miller (Evelyn). She was preceded in death by a sister, Wilma Miller; a brother, Wallace Miller; two nephews; and two nieces.
She will be greatly missed by her close neighbors, Ann and Johnny Coleman. They loved her dearly.
The family would like to thank the 8th floor at St. Francis Hospital for all they did for Mrs. Hughes during her last days, and to McCall Hospice House during the last two days of her life.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mackey Funerals & Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville, SC 29609, with burial to follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the funeral home prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Red Cross Disaster Relief or McCall Hospice House.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.woodlawn-fh.com.
Mackey Funerals & Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Published in The Greenville News on May 27, 2019