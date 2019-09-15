|
Claudia Irene Price
Piedmont - Claudia Price, 63, of Piedmont, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
Born in Anderson, she was a daughter of Dorothy Irene Price and the late Claude Dewey Price.
In addition to her mom, Claudia is survived by one sister, Karen Price Jefferson; one niece, Sarah Jefferson; one nephew, Sean Jefferson; and a special aunt, Inez Lowery.
During her work career, Claudia was last a Senior Tax Specialist and Partner at DowLohnes Price, a tax consulting group in Greenville. Prior to her career at DowLohnes Price, Claudia worked at Multimedia Inc. (now Gannett Co. Inc) over 12 years where she was Vice President, Taxes. Claudia began her career at Ernst & Whinney's Tax Dept. in 1980. Claudia held a BS from Bob Jones University and a Masters Degree in accounting from Virginia Tech.
Claudia was an avid reader and loved gardening. She was a strong believer who immersed herself in the Bible and was committed to being a witness for her Lord.
The family will receive friends on Monday, September 16th from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 17th at 11:00 AM in the Main Worship Center of Calvary Baptist Church, Grandview Dr., Simpsonville, with Pastor Robert Graziano officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to: Bible Study Fellowship, 19001 Huebner Rd., San Antonio, TX 78258 or online at www.BSFInternational.org.
Heritage Funeral Home, Simpsonville, is assisting the family.
www.CannonByrd.com
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 15, 2019