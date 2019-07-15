|
|
Claudia Rachel Clark-Waller
Greenville - Claudia Waller, 23, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully on July 12, 2019.
Claudia was deeply loved by her family and many friends. She was known as a sweet soul who always looked out for others and made them feel loved. A graduate of Greenville Tech's Culinary Institute, Claudia worked for some of the areas top restaurants, including Larkins on the River, Nantucket, Firebirds and most recently Southern Culture.
Claudia Rachel Clark-Waller is survived in death by her father, Tim Waller, her mother, Iva Clark, her sister, Chelsea Waller, and her nephew, Vincent Waller.
There will be a memorial service at 1:00 pm Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Mackey at Century Drive. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:00 to 12:45 PM.
Memorials may be made to the Greenville County Animal Care Services, 328 Furman Hall Rd, Greenville, SC 29609.
Visit the Mackey Mortuary online guest registry at www.mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on July 15, 2019