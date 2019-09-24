Services
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main Street
Easley, SC
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Nine Forks Baptist Church
3207 Earls Bridge Road
Easley, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clayton Looper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clayton Looper


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clayton Looper Obituary
Clayton Looper

Dacusville, SC - Joseph Clayton Looper, 98, husband of the late Ellen Brown Looper, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, September 22, 2019.

Born in Dacusville, he was a son of the late Henry Arthur Looper and Dora Cornelia Friddle Looper.

Mr. Looper retired from Renfrew Bleachery in Travelers Rest and was also a Farmer and Carpenter. Clayton was a long-time member of Nine Forks Baptist Church. He proudly served his country in the US Army, during WWII, in Europe and Africa.

Surviving are his children, Kenneth C. Looper (Patsy) of Dacusville and Sandra Looper Poore (Russell) of Charlotte; three sisters-in-law, Betty Dounelis (Charles), Jean Sexton and Donna Brown; four grandchildren, Justin Poore (Stephanie), Beth Rohloff (Warren), Whitney Looper and Rebecca Looper; and four great grandchildren.

Mr. Looper was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Mary Anderson, Effie Looper and Florence Griffin; and brothers, Lewis, Lumas, Ansel, Lake and Bill Looper.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Nine Forks Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

Family members are at their respective homes.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Palladium Hospice and Manna Health & Rehab for the love and care they have provided for Mr. Looper.

Memorials may be made to the Nine Forks Baptist Church Building Fund, 3207 Earls Bridge Road, Easley, SC 29640.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clayton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
Download Now