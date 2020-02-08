|
Clifford Donald Roy
Greenville - Clifford Donald Roy, aged 73, son of Cecile and Donald Roy (deceased) entered the kingdom of heaven after a period of declining health. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Jane Russell Roy, his daughter Emilie Roy Pazdan (John), and son, Alexander Alden Roy (Kimberly). He cherished his five grandchildren: Mary Bradley Pazdan, Susannah Manly Pazdan, John Samuel Pazdan, Isabelle Cote Roy, and Eliza Benzinger Roy. He leaves behind a special niece, Ann Marie Duggan of Amesbury, Massachusetts. His beloved cat, King Tut, misses him terribly. Clifford was born in Amesbury, Massachusetts, lived his early childhood years in Old Orchard Beach, Maine and moved to his beloved Greenville as a sixth grader. After graduating from the University of Kentucky with a B.S. Degree in Metallurgical Engineering, he joined the family's company, Roy Metal Finishing. With innovation and forward thinking as CEO, he steered the business, eventually consisting of three plants, into an international leader in the plating industry until 2009, and later as its consultant with the support of Alexander Roy, Emilie Pazdan, and John Pazdan, the current CEO. A longtime member of the National Association of Metal Finishers, just this month, he learned that he would be inducted into the Product Finishing Hall of Fame which recognizes his industry's brightest. Specifically noted were his accomplishments improving surface finishing efficiency and productivity through process and technology innovations.
Generosity to his community at large and his church was an important focus in his life. He has served on the Foundation Board of St. Francis Bon Secours Hospital, as well as that of the Greenville County Museum of Art. Most recently he had become an enthusiastic supporter of the Greenville Center of Creative Arts, serving for a time on its board.
Beloved by family and friends, he was a gregarious and energetic person, and for many years enjoyed the game of golf with special friends. He enjoyed his memberships in the Poinsett Club, the Club at the Reserve at Lake Keowee and the Beaux Arts and Piedmont Dance Clubs. He was dedicated to his hobbies of tending to his chickens and hydroponic farming.
The family appreciates the excellent care given to Clifford by Dr. Joachim "Kim" Hertel, Dr. James Merriam, and Dr. Karen Leigh Watson as well as his home caregivers, Annie Boggs and Lavette Williams.
A memorial service for Clifford is planned for Tuesday, February 11 at 3:00pm at Christ Episcopal Church with a reception to follow in the McCall Parlor. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Safe Harbor at P.O. Box 174, Greenville SC, 29602.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020