1/1
Dr. Clifton Dillard Alexander
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Clifton Dillard Alexander

Cashiers - Dr. Clifton Dillard Alexander, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Cashiers, NC. He was born on June 26, 1936 to the late Mildred Dillard Alexander Sanders and Rufus Clifton Alexander in Six Mile, SC. A graduate of Furman University and the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, he served as minister to Southern Baptist churches in South Carolina and Tennessee and represented the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship in the state of South Carolina.

A loving family man, Dillard is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patsy Trammell Alexander; daughters, Lea Alexander (Paul Kessens) and Electa Smith (Ellison); "adopted" daughter, Cacia Soares-Welch; three grandchildren, Brooke Smith (Cory Haberstock), Matt Smith, and Lexi Kessens; two siblings, Electa Pell and Milton Alexander; and a host of other wonderful family and friends. You may honor his memory with a donation to Fishes & Loaves Food Pantry (fishesandloavescashiers.org).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Greenville News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved