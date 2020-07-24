Dr. Clifton Dillard Alexander
Cashiers - Dr. Clifton Dillard Alexander, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Cashiers, NC. He was born on June 26, 1936 to the late Mildred Dillard Alexander Sanders and Rufus Clifton Alexander in Six Mile, SC. A graduate of Furman University and the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, he served as minister to Southern Baptist churches in South Carolina and Tennessee and represented the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship in the state of South Carolina.
A loving family man, Dillard is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patsy Trammell Alexander; daughters, Lea Alexander (Paul Kessens) and Electa Smith (Ellison); "adopted" daughter, Cacia Soares-Welch; three grandchildren, Brooke Smith (Cory Haberstock), Matt Smith, and Lexi Kessens; two siblings, Electa Pell and Milton Alexander; and a host of other wonderful family and friends. You may honor his memory with a donation to Fishes & Loaves Food Pantry (fishesandloavescashiers.org
).