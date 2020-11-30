1/1
Clifton Gary Cooper
Clifton Gary Cooper

Kingsport, TN - Clifton Gary Cooper, 86, husband the late of Shirley Chapman Cooper of Kingsport, TN, died Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Steven and Lillie Crawford Cooper.

Mr. Cooper was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War, where he served as an electrical technician. A graduate of Parker High School, after his time in service, he was project manager for Davis Electrical/IEC of Greenville, from where he retired. In 1994, he moved to Kingsport, TN. An active tennis player up until four years ago, Cliff was a member of a seniors' tennis league in Kingsport. His beloved poodle companion is Teddy, who never left his side. He loved his family, fishing, NASCAR and football.

He is survived by son, Neil Cooper (Sondra); daughter, Susan Allen (Brad); grandchildren, Amber Cooper; Alex Clark (Sean), and Allen Whitehead (Katie); and sister, Gloria Cisson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson, Sean Allen; brothers, Steve Cooper, Sr. and Robert Cooper; and sisters, Eloise Reece and Judy Cooper.

Although there will be no formal receiving of friends, guests are welcome to pay their respects on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The funeral service will be Friday, December 4, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. Burial will follow in Greenville Memorial Gardens. Attendees are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and to wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis research Foundation at www.ipffoudation.org or to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.






Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
