Clifton "Teaberry" Lister
Taylors - Clifton "Teaberry" Lister, 90, passed away on September 11, 2019.
A native of Greenville County, son of the late Vaught and Alta Dill Lister, he was a retired employee of Coca Cola Company and a member of Double Springs Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife of 71 years, Frances Marian Parker Lister of the home; two sons, Phillip Dean Lister (Amanda) of Taylors and Clifton Mark Lister (Cynthia) of Murfreesboro, TN; one brother, Bobby Lister (Dianne) of Taylors; one sister, Mildred Lister Pittman of Taylors; four grandchildren, Connie Burton (Joel), Christy Burke (Rick), Mandy Underwood and Parker Lister; eight great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Double Springs Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held 1:30-2:45 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Memorials may be made to Double Springs Baptist Church, 3800 Locust Hill Road, Taylors, SC 29687 or Greer Meals on Wheels, PO Box 1373, Greer, SC 29652.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 13, 2019