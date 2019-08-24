|
|
Clifton "Cliff" McLaurin, Jr
Wellford - Clifton "Cliff" McLaurin, Jr, son of the late Clifton and Marybell McLaurin, passed away on August 23, 2019. Born in Spartanburg, SC, he attended Clemson University, and graduated from USC. Cliff was an avid fisherman and golfer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Carolyn; two sons: Clifton McLaurin and Brantley McLaurin; one daughter, Mary Geiss; one grandchild, Maddison; two brothers: Doug McLaurin and Dave McLaurin; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors at their home. A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greenville Humane Society and Spartanburg Humane Society.
Arrangements are being handled by the Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 24, 2019