1/
Climelia Black "Cli" Gray
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Climelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Climelia "Cli" Black Gray

Easley - Lydia Climelia "Cli" Black Gray, 81, widow of the late MSGT Ret. Johnie Lafe Gray, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020.

Cli was born January 21, 1939 in Easley, a daughter of the late Morris and Pauline Watkins Black. She was a 1957 graduate of Easley High School. She was a dedicated homemaker and mom while her husband served our country in the Air Force. She was a beloved member of Flat Rock Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher and sang in the choir.

Surviving are her son, Morris "Mo" Gray (Robbin) of Easley; three daughters, Charlotte Burgess (Mike) of Easley; Carol Gray of Asheville, NC; and Celeste Bowie (Steve) of Six Mile; two sisters, Beth McDonald of Toccoa, GA; and Beverly Merry of Easley; 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Monday, July 13, 2020 from 10:00am - 10:45am at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am in the chapel. Interment will follow at Robinson Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID restrictions, seating will be limited to 50 people.

Flowers are optional, or memorials may be made to Flat Rock Baptist Church, 115 Slab Bridge Road, Liberty, SC 29657; or to the American Diabetes Association, 107 Westpark Blvd #220, Columbia, SC 29210.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Service
11:00 AM
Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road Chapel
Send Flowers
Interment
Robinson Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
(864) 442-1800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved