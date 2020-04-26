|
Clint Edwards
Dacula, Georgia - Clint Edwards, aged 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24. Born in 1927 to George and Lulu Edwards of Eldora, Iowa, he was the youngest of three children. He was married for 65 years to his beloved wife, Joanne White of Nashville, and they lived in Greenville, SC. Following Joanne's death in 2017, Clint moved to Georgia to be near his daughter, Jill and his grandchildren.
Clint grew up in the Midwest and served in the US Navy during WWII. He received a Master's degree in Actuarial Science from the University of Iowa and worked as an actuarial consultant in Nashville and Atlanta before accepting a position with Liberty Life Insurance in 1964. He was a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and served a term as President of the Southeast Chapter. He retired in 1992.
Clint was also active with the Fourth Presbyterian Church of Greenville, and as a deacon, he organized and worked with numerous programs to provide tutoring and aid for the disadvantaged. He also worked with Furman University on programs aimed at encouraging physical fitness for older adults. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hiking, camping, and canoeing and was an active member of the Greenville Natural History Association for many years. He enjoyed mountain climbing in the Alps, the Rockies, and the Great Smoky Mountains. On a trip to Switzerland, he fell in love with the Matterhorn, which he climbed at the age of 54. Clint also enjoyed music and good times with friends and family and was an accomplished accordion player. He was well-loved for his wonderful disposition, adventuresome spirit, sense of humor, and optimistic outlook on life.
Clint is survived by his daughters: Suzanne Edwards of Durham, NC, Jennifer Edwards McKee and her husband Lyndon McKee of Cashiers, NC, Jill Edwards Leite and Neal McIntyre of Dacula, GA, by his three grandchildren: Evan Michael Leite and wife Laura Frame Leite; Jennifer Leite Pampalon and husband Joe Pampalon, and Virginia Meghan Newberry; and by one great grandchild, Norah Kathryn Leite.
The family has chosen to celebrate Clint's life with a family graveside remembrance. Clint will be buried next to Joanne at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Should friends desire, donations may be sent to: Agape Hospice Care or the . (http://agapehospicecare.net/donate/ or https://www.dementiasociety.org/.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020