Clyde Edward Matkin
1951 - 2020
Clyde Edward Matkin

Panama City, FL - Clyde Edward Matkin, 69, formerly of Simpsonville, SC, passed away peacefully at his home in Panama City, FL on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, following an extended illness.

Mr. Matkin was born June 22, 1951 in Cuthbert, GA to the late John William and Gertrude Jackson Matkin. Mr. Matkin enjoyed a very successful career with Fluor International where he retired in his early forty's as the Director of Quality Assurance & Regulatory Affairs. He went on to start a bail bonding company in Greenville, SC. After running the bonding business for seven years and selling it to his son, he then continued his work with Fluor International by beginning a consulting firm where he was highly sought after for his expertise and knowledge of nuclear power plants.

Mr. Matkin is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Brenda Lanier Matkin. She has been his devoted and loyal caregiver throughout his extended illness. He is also survived by his daughter, Lynn Matkin Jones; three granddaughters, Kayla Lynn Matkin, and Caroline & Catherine Morgan; his brother, Chauncey Matkin; his sister, Lillian Morgan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Matkin was preceded in death by two siblings, John William Matkin, Jr. and Rhoda Matkin Mullis; and his beloved son, Clint Edward Matkin.

Services are scheduled for Sunday, August 16th with receiving of Friends/Family at Manry-Jordan-Hodges in Blakely, GA from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. followed by a graveside service in Colquitt City Cemetery at 2:45.




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Manry-Jordan-Hodges Funeral Home Inc
AUG
16
Graveside service
02:45 PM
Colquitt City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Manry-Jordan-Hodges Funeral Home Inc
21802 Lucile Rd
Blakely, GA 39823
(229) 723-3421
