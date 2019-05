Coach Jimmy Satterfield



Easley - Jimmy Earl Satterfield, head coach of Furman University's 1988 NCAA I-AA National Championship football team and member of both South Carolina and Furman Athletic Halls of Fame, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. He was 79 years old.



A native of Lancaster, SC, he was the son of the late Rev. Walter Satterfield and the late Grace Satterfield.



Coach Satterfield graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1962 with a B.A. degree in history and English, and was awarded a M.A. in education from USC in 1968. He spent 21 years as a member of Furman's coaching staff, serving as an assistant for 13 seasons (1973-85) and head coach for eight years (1986-93). He led the Furman Paladins to 16 winning seasons, nine Southern Conference Championships, and the 1988 NCAA I-AA National Championship — the first by a SoCon school. His combined head coaching record spanning 21 seasons at Eau Claire, Irmo and Lexington High Schools, and collegiate level was 189-63-8.



Satterfield loved his community, family and friends, but most of all spending time with his grandsons. He had a passion for sports, playing cards, gardening, and antique cars. He was a member of Easley First Baptist Church.



Surviving are his wife of fifty-eight years, Sara Ann Funderburk Satterfield; a son, Michael Shaun Satterfield of Easley; two daughters, Sydney Hilton Garrett (Todd) of Easley, and Lee Ann Satterfield (Patrick Steel) of Washington, DC; three brothers, Jerry, Steve and Tim Satterfield; and four grandsons, Hayden Todd Garrett (Anna), Adam Hilton Garrett, Jack Reilly Steel and Conor James Steel.



Memorial services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Easley First Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. John Adams officiating. Immediately following the service, there will be a celebration of his life luncheon and receiving of friends in the church gym.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Coach Jimmy Satterfield Athletic Scholarship Fund at Furman University Development Office, 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, SC 29613.



Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family. Published in The Greenville News on May 9, 2019