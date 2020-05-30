Coach Travis Perry
Taylors - Coach Travis Lee Perry, 49, passed away May 29, 2020.

A native of Greer, son of Mary Ellen Wilson Perry of Greer and the late Jim Charles Perry, Jr., he was a 1988 graduate of Greer High School, 1992 graduate of Newberry College, Athletic Director and Defensive Coordinator for Greer High School and a member of Fairview Baptist Church.

Also surviving are his wife, Jennie Howell Perry of the home; a daughter, Hannah Perry of Taylors; and a sister, Tina Smith (Brent) of Greer.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Fairview Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Eddie Leopard, Rev. Keith Kelly, Rev. Steve Watson and Mr. John Mauldin.

A private family burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Hap Greenway, Kevin Gregory, Elijah Henderson, Todd Ponder, Patrick Cloninger and Nate Dillard.

Honorary escort will be the Greer High School Football Team and coaches.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to Travis Perry Scholarship Fund c/o Greer Christian Learning Center, P.O. Box 2013, Greer, SC 29652 or Greer High School Athletic Department, 3000 E. Gap Creek Rd., Greer, SC 29651.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com




Published in The Greenville News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fairview Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
