Coach William "Bill" Dean Smarr
Greenville - Coach William "Bill" Dean Smarr, 81, husband of Dianne Logsdon Smarr, died Monday, May 6, 2019.
In addition to his loving wife of 31 years, Bill is survived by two sons, William Craig Smarr of Salisbury, NC and Eric McMurray Smarr and his wife Robyn of Simpsonville; four grandchildren, Blake, Lyn, Landon Lea, and Luke; and three sisters, Myrle Jett of Aiken, Margaret McClure of Hixson, TN, and Mary Bankhead of Sharon.
Published in The Greenville News on May 9, 2019