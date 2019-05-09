Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Coach William Dean "Bill" Smarr

Coach William Dean "Bill" Smarr Obituary
Coach William "Bill" Dean Smarr

Greenville - Coach William "Bill" Dean Smarr, 81, husband of Dianne Logsdon Smarr, died Monday, May 6, 2019.

In addition to his loving wife of 31 years, Bill is survived by two sons, William Craig Smarr of Salisbury, NC and Eric McMurray Smarr and his wife Robyn of Simpsonville; four grandchildren, Blake, Lyn, Landon Lea, and Luke; and three sisters, Myrle Jett of Aiken, Margaret McClure of Hixson, TN, and Mary Bankhead of Sharon.

For full obituary and condolences, please visit www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 9, 2019
