|
|
Col. Teague Gray "Bucky" Harris Jr. (USAF Ret.)
Austin, TX - August 17, 1919 ~ August 4, 2019
Teague Gray Harris, Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many, quietly passed away on Sunday, August 4th, at the age of 99, just 13 days shy of his 100th birthday.
Teague was born to Cleo Ward Harris and Teague Gray Harris, Sr. on August 17, 1919 in Gray Court, South Carolina. He graduated from Furman University in 1940, was a proud graduate and loyal alumnus of the June 1943 Class of West Point Military Academy and received a MBA from George Washington University. Until his death, Teague was the oldest of the 9 remaining classmates from the June Class of 1943 graduates.
Following his West Point graduation and pilot training, Second Lieutenant Harris arrived at Horsham St. Faith Air Base south of London in January of 1944 as a B-24 pilot of the 458th Bomber Group, Eighth Air Force. On April 22, 1944, while piloting his eleventh mission, he was severely injured when his aircraft was shot down over England by German intruder aircraft. Whenever asked about that crash landing, Bucky would always reply "that was no landing, just crashing". He went on to have a thirty year military career retiring as a Colonel in the US Air Force in 1972. Some of the honors earned by The Colonel, as he came to be known to all after retirement, include the Legion of Merit with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Air Medal, the Purple Heart and the Air Force Commendation Metal.
While Bucky was back home in Greenville, South Carolina, in early 1945 recuperating from his injuries, his sister introduced him to the beautiful Virginia Grant, whom he would marry on August 24, 1945. Together with their two sons, they travelled around the world in service to the Air Force with tours of duty in Panama, Hawaii, Greece, California, Alabama, Washington D.C. and Texas, finally retiring in 1972 at Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio. In 1974, Virginia and Bucky returned to Greenville where they spent many years caring for parents and extended family. In the early 90's they moved back to Texas, first to San Antonio and then to Austin, to enjoy retirement with their many retired military friends and their two sons and families.
Bucky was a farm boy at heart and had the mind of a mechanical engineer. He grew the most delicious vegetables, loved being at the ranch in Lometa, and could fix everything from the kitchen sink to a vacuum tube TV to the ranch tractor. He was a skilled furniture maker and leaves a legacy of his beautiful handiwork for his family to pass along.
Teague is preceded in death by his beloved wife Virginia G. Harris and sisters Betty McGinnis and Lou Cline both of Greenville, SC. He is survived by, son Teague Gray Harris III and wife Dragana of Houston, son John Bolt Harris and wife Susan of Austin, grandchildren Alex Harris and wife Nicole, Emilia Harris and Haley Harris Conner and husband Andrew, and great-grandson Wesley Andrew Conner.
The family wishes to profess its profound gratitude and thanks to Evelyn Tamayo for her excellent care, dedication to and love for The Colonel.
Graveside Service Thursday, August 22, 2019 11:30 AM Fort Sam Huston National Cemetery 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd.
You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary 1101 McCullough Ave. San Antonio, TX 78212 - (210) 227-8221
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 11, 2019