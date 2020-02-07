|
|
Colia E. Sullivan
Greer - Mrs. Colia E. Sullivan, widow of Rev. Charles N. Sullivan, daughter of the late John W. and Allie J. Edwards passed February 4, 2020.
Member of Today's Antioch Fellowship Church.
Surviving are her daughters: Marva (Dennis) Williams of Greer, SC, Charlene (Danny) Davis of Charlotte and Belinda (James) Floyd of Greenville, SC, 6 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren, 3 Sisters, 2 Brothers.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Chapel with Eastern Star Rites. Funeral service will be Sunday, February 9, 2020 2:00 PM at Maple Creek Missionary Baptist Church with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The Sullivan Family is being cared for by
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.
www.sullivanbrosmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020