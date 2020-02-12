|
Colleen S. Goodnough
Taylors - Colleen Smith Goodnough, 90, widow of Joe L. Goodnough, passed away February 11, 2020.
A native of Spindale, North Carolina, daughter of the late Charles G. Smith and Ruth Greer Smith Burroughs, she was a retired employee of Greenville County Government Offices and a member of Piedmont Park Baptist Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Toni Moore (Wayne) of Greenville and Patricia "Patti" Miller (Tim) of Greenville; four grandchildren, Scott Page, Tami Page, Josh Miller and Windi Betzer; eight great-grandchildren, Nikki Johnson, Justin Robinson, Jordan Robinson, Lexi Betzer, Sean Walker, Jayden Miller, Nicholas Betzer and Rozallen Treadway; and one great-great-grandchild, Ayden Robinson.
Mrs. Goodnough was predeceased by two brothers, Charles G. Smith, Jr. and Robert V. Smith and one grandson, Andy Miller.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Paul Jagoe. Burial will follow in Graceland East Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held 1:00-1:45 p.m. Saturday at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Patti and Tim Miller.
Memorials may be made to Miracle Hill Ministries, 490 S. Pleasantburg Dr., Greenville, South Carolina 29602.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020