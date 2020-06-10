Connie D. Turman
Piedmont - Connie Delmon Turman, 98, widower of the late Katheline Lackey Turman, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital.
Born in Carroll County, VA, he was the son of the late Floyd and Alice Shelton Turman.
Mr. Turman served our country during World War II in the US Army Air Corps. He served with the Air Transport Command in North Africa and Italy. He retired from General Electric and was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church and the Fellowship Sunday School Class.
Surviving is his daughter, Linda T. Lewis, of Easley.
In addition to his parents and wife, Connie was preceded in death by his siblings, Harold Turman, Cable Turman and Fay Worrell.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road. Burial will follow at Robinson Memorial Gardens with military honors.
The family will receive friends Friday afternoon from 12:30pm - 1:45pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethesda United Methodist Church, 516 Piedmont Road, Easley, SC 29642.
