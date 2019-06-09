Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Still Hopes-Keenan rooms
West Columbia, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Cann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Pauline Maxwell Cann


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Connie Pauline Maxwell Cann Obituary
Connie Pauline Maxwell Cann

West Columbia - Connie Pauline Maxwell Cann passed away June 4, 2019.

The daughter of the late Quill and Kate Maxwell of Bowman GA, Connie is preceded in death by 7 siblings (Clyde, Chandler, Evlyn, Cordelle, Wallace, Mac, and Wyatt) and children and grandchildren (Gail, Jeremy, Sarina, and Zoe).

She is survived by her brothers, Ben and Dwain, two sons and their wives, (Scott and Alana), (Russell and Lee) as well as granddaughters (Abigail and Jayda) who affectionately called her Gigi.

Connie leaves behind a legacy of love and service and touched the lives of all who knew her. To the staff of Camp Old Indian and Elauwit she was a second mother, always ready to give advice and aide with her quick wit and sharp mind. She is loved and will be missed.

A celebration of life service will be held for Connie on Sunday June 23rd at 3pm in the Keenan rooms at Still Hopes in West Columbia SC.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Cann family.
Published in The Greenville News on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.