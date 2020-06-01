Connie Phillips Towe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie Phillips Towe

Greer - Connie Phillips Towe, 56, of Greer, SC, entered into the joy of heaven on May 26, 2020. Preceded by her father, Heyward C. Phillips, Sr., her mother, Pauline B. Pospishill, and her son, Jason T. Phillips. She leaves behind 2 children, Misty Ramsey and Phillip Towe; 2 siblings, Heyward Phillips Jr. and Pamela Penley; and 7 grandchildren. Connie was a very sociable person whose voice filled the room. The Lord blessed her with a contagious smile and laughter. She loved making memories with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She will be missed. Memorial service at 2 PM on Sat., June 6 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 1000 Beaverdam Rd, Williamston, SC 29697.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved