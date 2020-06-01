Connie Phillips Towe



Greer - Connie Phillips Towe, 56, of Greer, SC, entered into the joy of heaven on May 26, 2020. Preceded by her father, Heyward C. Phillips, Sr., her mother, Pauline B. Pospishill, and her son, Jason T. Phillips. She leaves behind 2 children, Misty Ramsey and Phillip Towe; 2 siblings, Heyward Phillips Jr. and Pamela Penley; and 7 grandchildren. Connie was a very sociable person whose voice filled the room. The Lord blessed her with a contagious smile and laughter. She loved making memories with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She will be missed. Memorial service at 2 PM on Sat., June 6 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 1000 Beaverdam Rd, Williamston, SC 29697.









