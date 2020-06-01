Connie Phillips Towe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie Phillips Towe

Greer - Connie Phillips Towe, 56, of Greer, SC, entered into the joy of heaven on May 26, 2020. Preceded by her father, Heyward C. Phillips, Sr., her mother, Pauline B. Pospishill, and her son, Jason T. Phillips. She leaves behind 2 children, Misty Ramsey and Phillip Towe; 2 siblings, Heyward Phillips Jr. and Pamela Penley; and 7 grandchildren. Connie was a very sociable person whose voice filled the room. The Lord blessed her with a contagious smile and laughter. She loved making memories with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She will be missed. Memorial service at 2 PM on Sat., June 6 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 1000 Beaverdam Rd, Williamston, SC 29697.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 406-3829
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 1, 2020
That's my mom what a wonderful woman
Misty
Daughter
June 1, 2020
Connie was a big sister to me growing up. She's one of the nicest ladies I know. Some how we all became friends. My prayers go out to the family.
Missy King
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved