Simpsonville - Constance Aline Throne, 80, of Simpsonville, wife of Harold Throne, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. Born in St. Andre, New Brunswick Canada, she was the daughter of the late Leonard Lizotte and the late Gertrude Cyr Lizotte.

In addition to her husband, Connie is survived by her son, Michael Throne and his wife, Kelsey, of Chillicothe, OH; five grandchildren, Grace, Liza, Walker, Juliana, and Lucy Throne; a sister-in-law, Cecile Lizotte; nephew, Gary Lizotte; niece, Arline Lizotte; and her beloved dog, Rocky.

In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her brother, Armand Lizotte.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Mighty Children's Museum in Chillicothe, OH or your local humane society.

Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolence may be made on www.CannonByrd.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
