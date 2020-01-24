Services
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
(336) 272-5157
Resources
More Obituaries for Corinne Donkle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Corinne Grimsley Donkle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Corinne Grimsley Donkle Obituary
Corinne Grimsley Donkle

Greensboro - Corinne Healan Grimsley Donkle, 91, of Greensboro formerly of Raleigh, Greenville, SC and High Point died Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Corinne was born September 27, 1928 in Winston-Salem to the late Mr. and Mrs. William Tull Grimsley (Lillian Corinne Justice).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers and her husband, Issac Langston Donkle Jr.

Corinne is survived by her children: Corinne Perryman Dowdy of Indian Land, S.C. and her children Christopher and Robert Lymberis; James "Bo" Henry Dowdy Jr. (Kathryn) of Summerfield, and their children, Lee Dowdy III, Whit Dowdy, Clay Dowdy (Kelvia) and their son George; and Lucy Dowdy Robinson (Bert) of Wilmington and her children Corinne, Gray and Jack Rixey; Jane Dowdy Winborne (Faison) of Edenton, and their children Lil, Perry and Smith Winborne Jr.; step-son Langston Donkle III (Page) of Caesars Head, SC and his children Kate Fornoff (Will), Jean Labruce (Richardson) and Ellen "Sister" Donkle.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 2:00 pm, at Greenhill Cemetery, Greensboro, NC at the Grimsley family plot. Dr. Daniel Massie will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Montreat Conference Center/Montreat Fund, in memory of Corinne Healan Grimsley Donkle.

Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel, 515 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401 is serving the Donkle family. Online condolences can be shared at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Corinne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -