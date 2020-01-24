|
|
Corinne Grimsley Donkle
Greensboro - Corinne Healan Grimsley Donkle, 91, of Greensboro formerly of Raleigh, Greenville, SC and High Point died Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Corinne was born September 27, 1928 in Winston-Salem to the late Mr. and Mrs. William Tull Grimsley (Lillian Corinne Justice).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers and her husband, Issac Langston Donkle Jr.
Corinne is survived by her children: Corinne Perryman Dowdy of Indian Land, S.C. and her children Christopher and Robert Lymberis; James "Bo" Henry Dowdy Jr. (Kathryn) of Summerfield, and their children, Lee Dowdy III, Whit Dowdy, Clay Dowdy (Kelvia) and their son George; and Lucy Dowdy Robinson (Bert) of Wilmington and her children Corinne, Gray and Jack Rixey; Jane Dowdy Winborne (Faison) of Edenton, and their children Lil, Perry and Smith Winborne Jr.; step-son Langston Donkle III (Page) of Caesars Head, SC and his children Kate Fornoff (Will), Jean Labruce (Richardson) and Ellen "Sister" Donkle.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 2:00 pm, at Greenhill Cemetery, Greensboro, NC at the Grimsley family plot. Dr. Daniel Massie will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Montreat Conference Center/Montreat Fund, in memory of Corinne Healan Grimsley Donkle.
Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel, 515 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401 is serving the Donkle family. Online condolences can be shared at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020