Cornelia "Neil" D. Massey
Greenville - Cornelia "Neil" D. Massey, 80, beloved wife of the late Samuel "Sam" Crawford Massey, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at NHC Mauldin.
Born on December 15, 1939 in Easley, SC, she was the daughter of the late John D. and Edna Gosnell Dunwoody. Neil graduated from Easley High School and Queens College in Charlotte, NC. She also earned a Master's degree in Education from Furman University. After 30 years of teaching in Greenville County Schools, Neil retired while working at Augusta Circle Elementary School. She was beloved and respected by her students, parents and colleagues.
Neil always enjoyed a good book and played the piano beautifully. She regularly played bridge and when no longer able, remarked on how much she missed her lively bridge games and long-time friends.
She valued her membership in the Alpha Delta Kappa Honorary Sorority for Women Educators and enjoyed the meetings, luncheons and especially the fellowship with other teachers.
Mrs. Massey was a long-time member of The Church of the Redeemer Episcopal in Greenville.
She is survived by her son, Gregory S. Massey (Leanne) and grandson, Samuel Jackson Massey of Evans, GA; and a daughter, Elizabeth M. Hamilton (Robbie) of Greenville, SC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Derrolyn Dunwoody Poole.
The entire family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at NHC Mauldin, 3rd wing, for their care and compassion and to Amy Andrews with Caris Hospice for her guidance and kindness. We are grateful to Mrs. Jackie Brown for her love, friendship and guidance.
A private family service will be held at The Church of the Redeemer Episcopal. When current restrictions for social distancing are eased, a memorial service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Church of the Redeemer Episcopal, 120 Mauldin Rd., Greenville, SC 29605 and Samaritan House, 2723 Augusta Street, Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences maybe left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Greenville - Cornelia "Neil" D. Massey, 80, beloved wife of the late Samuel "Sam" Crawford Massey, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at NHC Mauldin.
Born on December 15, 1939 in Easley, SC, she was the daughter of the late John D. and Edna Gosnell Dunwoody. Neil graduated from Easley High School and Queens College in Charlotte, NC. She also earned a Master's degree in Education from Furman University. After 30 years of teaching in Greenville County Schools, Neil retired while working at Augusta Circle Elementary School. She was beloved and respected by her students, parents and colleagues.
Neil always enjoyed a good book and played the piano beautifully. She regularly played bridge and when no longer able, remarked on how much she missed her lively bridge games and long-time friends.
She valued her membership in the Alpha Delta Kappa Honorary Sorority for Women Educators and enjoyed the meetings, luncheons and especially the fellowship with other teachers.
Mrs. Massey was a long-time member of The Church of the Redeemer Episcopal in Greenville.
She is survived by her son, Gregory S. Massey (Leanne) and grandson, Samuel Jackson Massey of Evans, GA; and a daughter, Elizabeth M. Hamilton (Robbie) of Greenville, SC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Derrolyn Dunwoody Poole.
The entire family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at NHC Mauldin, 3rd wing, for their care and compassion and to Amy Andrews with Caris Hospice for her guidance and kindness. We are grateful to Mrs. Jackie Brown for her love, friendship and guidance.
A private family service will be held at The Church of the Redeemer Episcopal. When current restrictions for social distancing are eased, a memorial service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Church of the Redeemer Episcopal, 120 Mauldin Rd., Greenville, SC 29605 and Samaritan House, 2723 Augusta Street, Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences maybe left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.