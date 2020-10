Courtney Woods-HastingsGreenville - Courtney Woods-Hastings, 37, passed away on Friday, October 16th, 2020 in Greenville, South Carolina.A native of Akron, Ohio, she has resided in Greenville since 2010 with her loving husband, Philip Hastings and their dogs, Biggums & Lou.Courtney was a well-known bartender at DT's Tavern in Downtown Greenville, a staunch advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, and donated her time and efforts to United Way of Greenville.In addition to her husband, Courtney is survived by her mother, Lisa Rufo of Atlanta, GA; her father, Dwight Woods of Rittman, Ohio; her siblings, Daniel Woods of Atlanta, GA, Katherine Cole of Akron, OH, Nicholas Woods of Parker, CO, Megan Woods of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; her brother-in-law, Matthew Hastings and his wife Jessica Hastings; two nieces, Arabella Woods, Anna Cole; and two nephews, Oliver Cole, and Tobias Hastings.A public viewing will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. A private funeral service will be held at a later date.Memorials can be made to The United Way of Greenville or the American Cancer Society Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com