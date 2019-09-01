|
|
Craig Winebarger
Simpsonville - Craig Michael Winebarger, 63, husband of 30 years to Martha Winebarger, died on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Born in Kingsport, TN, Craig was the son of the late Raymond and Iva Winebarger.
Craig graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1974, earned his degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Tennessee, and received his MBA from Clemson University. He was an active member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church, having served on Session, as a Youth Leader for many years and working with various outreach missions.
Craig is the father of three children, David Waterhouse (Tracy), Katie Winebarger and Alex Winebarger (fiancée Allison Gurn). His all-time favorite activities centered around his kids and his family, including coaching and cheering for his children's teams throughout the years. He was the kids' favorite and most avid fan.
Craig enjoyed a rewarding career in the Nonwovens Industry, sharing his passion for enginuities and problem solving with outstanding colleagues. He enjoyed restoring his 1976 MGB, cheering for his UT Volunteers, hiking and fly fishing, SCUBA and a good cigar every now and again.
In addition to his wife and children, Craig leaves behind his sisters, Debby Clasen (John), and Donna Cole (Lonnie); several nieces and nephews, Bryan Clasen, Chris Ann Cole, Drew Cole (Laura), Catherine Askew (Peter), Liz Clasen-Kelly (Fred); and many favorite cousins and beloved friends.
A Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and the Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4th. Both services will be at Eastminster Presbyterian Church on Woodruff Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carroll A. Campbell Jr. Neuropathology Laboratory (Brain Bank), 173 Ashley Avenue, MSC 908, Charleston, SC 29425 or to The Multiple System Atrophy Coalition, 9935-D Rea Road, #212, Charlotte, NC 29277.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 1, 2019