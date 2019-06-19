Curry Browne Richards, Jr.



Simpsonville - Curry Browne Richards, Jr., 78, husband of Loretta Geddings Richards, of Simpsonville, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019.



Born in Suffolk, VA, he was a son of the late Curry Browne Richards, Sr. and Florence Ashburn Richards.



Curry was a member of Five Forks Baptist Church. He retired as a supervisor with the city of Sumter and worked as a security guard for American Services during retirement.



In addition to his loving wife of 41 years, Curry is survived by two daughters, Mary Alice Traynham (Tony) of Greenville and Joyce Richards Gardner (Mike) of Inman; a grandson, Brett Sutherlin of Greenville; and a step grandson, Justin Gardner (Emily) of Inman.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Richards.



Visitation will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Five Forks Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be held in Five Forks Baptist Church Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Five Forks Baptist Church, 112 Batesville Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29681, or to the .



Memorials may be made to Five Forks Baptist Church, 112 Batesville Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29681, or to the .