Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Five Forks Baptist Church
112 Batesville Rd.
Simpsonville, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Five Forks Baptist Church
112 Batesville Rd.
Simpsonville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Curry Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curry Browne Richards Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Curry Browne Richards Jr. Obituary
Curry Browne Richards, Jr.

Simpsonville - Curry Browne Richards, Jr., 78, husband of Loretta Geddings Richards, of Simpsonville, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Born in Suffolk, VA, he was a son of the late Curry Browne Richards, Sr. and Florence Ashburn Richards.

Curry was a member of Five Forks Baptist Church. He retired as a supervisor with the city of Sumter and worked as a security guard for American Services during retirement.

In addition to his loving wife of 41 years, Curry is survived by two daughters, Mary Alice Traynham (Tony) of Greenville and Joyce Richards Gardner (Mike) of Inman; a grandson, Brett Sutherlin of Greenville; and a step grandson, Justin Gardner (Emily) of Inman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Richards.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Five Forks Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be held in Five Forks Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Five Forks Baptist Church, 112 Batesville Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29681, or to the .

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast.
Published in The Greenville News on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
Download Now