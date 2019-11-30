|
|
Curt M. Hall
Easley - Curtis M. Hall, 84, of Easley, husband of the late Joyce Harris Hall, entered the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
The family will receive friends Monday evening, December 2, 2019 from 6:30 PM until 8:00 PM at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.
A service to Celebrate Mr. Hall's life will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel.
Please visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com for the full obituary.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019