Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main Street
Easley, SC
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home - Downtown - Chapel
305 West Main Street
Easley, SC
Curt M. Hall Obituary
Curt M. Hall

Easley - Curtis M. Hall, 84, of Easley, husband of the late Joyce Harris Hall, entered the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

The family will receive friends Monday evening, December 2, 2019 from 6:30 PM until 8:00 PM at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

A service to Celebrate Mr. Hall's life will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel.

Please visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com for the full obituary.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
