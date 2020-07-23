1/1
Curtis David Aiken
Curtis David Aiken

Greenville - Curtis David Aiken, 82, of Greenville, went home to be with his Savior on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Born in Greenville and raised in Dunean, he was the son of the late Taft and Edna Godfrey Aiken.

David served proudly in the United States Marine Corp. He was a truck driver for 35 years with J.P. Stevens, West Point and Ryder. David was a member of Calvary First Baptist for 58 years. He was a devoted husband, loving daddy, and a proud "Papa" to his grandchildren. He loved his family and extended family so much and never missed a chance to brag on them. His love and guidance will be forever missed and longed for.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Faye Hall Aiken of the home; a daughter, Tammy Aiken Franklin (Lynn) of Greer; grandchildren, David Franklin (Morgan Ramos) of Fayetteville, NC and Elizabeth F. Morgan (Jay) of Lyman; great grandchildren, Tinley Franklin and Gibson Morgan; a sister, JoAnn A. Barr; and a special niece, Terrie B Kingsmore; and many extended family members he loved dearly.

David was preceded in death by brothers, Earl Perry and Jimmy Aiken; and a sister, Lois McNeely.

Mr. Aiken will lie in state on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. A funeral service will be held Monday, July 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary First Baptist Church. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Condolences and "Hugs from Home" may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Lying in State
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Calvary First Baptist Church
